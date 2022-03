Helen M. Hansmeier

February 5, 1927-December 7, 2021

Helen M. Hansmeier, 94, of Cedar Falls, died on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Martin Health Center of Western Home Communities. She was born on February 5, 1927 in Toledo, the daughter of Arch and Mabel Dutoit Anderson. Helen graduated from Orange High School in 1945. Helen married Robert Ray Hansmeier June 2, 1950 in Waterloo he preceded her August 13, 1994. She was a member of member of Elevation Church in Cedar Falls and was a former member of Janesville Methodist Church.

She is survived by: daughter, Jane Samuelson‚ Marion; 2 son, Jeffrey Hansmeier‚ Carroll, and Craig Hansmeier‚ Janesville; 7 grandchildren, Josh (Lara) Hansmeier, Jennifer Hansmeier, Josh (Connie) Jensen, Jessie Jensen, Jake Jensen, Joey (Chris) Budkin, and Sarah Salas; 7 great grandchildren, Addison Mae Hansmeier, Brenton (Mindy) Jensen, Bradley (Julia) Jensen, Brittany Jensen, Cael Rudkan, Mason (Emma) Rudkin, Brooklynn Rudkin; and great-great granddaughter, Kashley Jensen, Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; 4 brothers, Duane, James, Dale, and Kieron Anderson.

Services: 10:30 AM on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to Family.

Arrangements by Locke at Tower Park Kimball Chapel, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.