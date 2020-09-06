Menu
Helen L. Spiering

Helen L. Spiering

(1924 - 2020)

Helen Louise Spiering, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Waterloo, Iowa passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was 96 years old. She was born in Madison, South Dakota to the late Emil and Matilda Kolashefsky. She graduated from Central High school in Madison, South Dakota in 1942 and then attended Sioux Falls College. Helen worked as a Comp Operator / General Office for The Wonder Bakery for 29 years. She married her loving and devoted husband March 1, 1952 in Casper, Wyoming. Helen enjoyed collecting banks and doll house furniture. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Robert Spiering; her children Lorraine Clark (Bill), David O. Spiering (Rosie), Ray A. Spiering (Louise); grandchildren Deborah Pommier (Michael), Kari Clements (Josh), Zachary Spiering (Megan), Allyson Spiering, Joel Spiering (Anna), Michael Spiering, Melynda Spiering; six great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, three step grandchildren and three step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Walt Kolashefsky, Eunice Emo, Harold Koth, Herman Kohl, Myrtle Longfellow; and one granddaughter. A private memorial service will be held in Florida. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to Meals on Wheels, https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/, or The Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/. Online condolences can be shared at hiers-baxley.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 6, 2020.
