Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen R. Owens
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Helen R. Owens

April 3, 1935-March 1, 2021

WATERLOO-Helen R. Owens, 85, of Waterloo, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ravenwood Specialty Care at Waterloo. She was born on April 3, 1935 in Allerton, the daughter of Sebert and Rosa Jennings Dykes.

Helen married Herbert R. Owens April 21, 1952 he preceded her April 24, 1982.

She enjoyed gardening, vegetables, and flowers, canning, cooking, especially making pies. She loved her family and dogs Sandy and Sadie.

Helen is survived by: daughter, Jackie Owens of Waterloo‚ Debbie (Ron) Ratchford of Elk Run Heights; sister, Gladys Pichelmann of Cedar Falls;

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert; infant grandson Russell Owens; brothers, Eldon and Jerry Dykes; and sister Rosalee Schwarz.

Services: 1:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Visitation: 12:00 ~ 1:00 PM, Friday, March 5, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association. Go to www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Mar
5
Service
1:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kearns Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest in peace aunt helen
Kiona Pommer
March 4, 2021
So sorry for your loss . You have our deepest Sympathies. RIP Helen.
James A Wahner
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results