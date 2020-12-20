Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen S. Stevens
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Helen S. Stevens

October 6, 1929-December 15, 2020

Helen Sarah Campbell Stevens, 91, of Waterloo, died at home on Tuesday, December 15. She was born October 6, 1929 in Quincy, Florida, daughter of Mitchell L. and Lillie Akiens Campbell Sr. Helen graduated early from Stevens High School in Quincy. She married Monroe Stevens. They later divorced. Helen was employed with Iowa State County Extension Program of Black Hawk County for many years prior to her retirement.

Survived by her children: Hattie Deloris Holmes, Tony (Terry) Stevens, Gary Stevens and Gail (Howard) Leflore all of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; Gertrude Campbell of Quincy, Florida and many friends.

Preceded in death by; her parents; two sons; Craig and one in infancy; and a daughter in infancy, two brothers; Bartow and Mitchell L. Campbell Jr. and three sisters; Lillie Campbell, Elsie Roby and Elizabeth Robison.

Helen was beautiful inside and out. She was an intelligent, soft-spoken woman who even in her old age kept up with and loved to discuss current events with anyone who came to visit. She had a big heart and would open her door not only to family and friends but also to her neighbors and anyone else in need of assistance. Family members would often laugh at her humor and how straight-forward she was. If someone took something out of her home, she would say, "Put that in a bag. I don't want everybody to see what you're taking out of my house." She was an incredibly special person who will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral service visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Chapel, 1701 E. 4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 421 Sumner Street, Waterloo.

FACE COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED

Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sanders Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with the family. May GOD continually bless the family.
Karen V Simpson( Brown Sugar)
April 25, 2021
I spent many days as a child playing at your house one of the few homes that I was allowed to go to on sumber st.Delores was my best friend from age of 4 untill... Rest in piece. My condolences to Tony Gary Delores Byran Robison and all family members spouses and Friends. May god be with you.
Rosie Mcgee
December 26, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results