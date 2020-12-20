Helen S. Stevens

October 6, 1929-December 15, 2020

Helen Sarah Campbell Stevens, 91, of Waterloo, died at home on Tuesday, December 15. She was born October 6, 1929 in Quincy, Florida, daughter of Mitchell L. and Lillie Akiens Campbell Sr. Helen graduated early from Stevens High School in Quincy. She married Monroe Stevens. They later divorced. Helen was employed with Iowa State County Extension Program of Black Hawk County for many years prior to her retirement.

Survived by her children: Hattie Deloris Holmes, Tony (Terry) Stevens, Gary Stevens and Gail (Howard) Leflore all of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a sister-in-law; Gertrude Campbell of Quincy, Florida and many friends.

Preceded in death by; her parents; two sons; Craig and one in infancy; and a daughter in infancy, two brothers; Bartow and Mitchell L. Campbell Jr. and three sisters; Lillie Campbell, Elsie Roby and Elizabeth Robison.

Helen was beautiful inside and out. She was an intelligent, soft-spoken woman who even in her old age kept up with and loved to discuss current events with anyone who came to visit. She had a big heart and would open her door not only to family and friends but also to her neighbors and anyone else in need of assistance. Family members would often laugh at her humor and how straight-forward she was. If someone took something out of her home, she would say, "Put that in a bag. I don't want everybody to see what you're taking out of my house." She was an incredibly special person who will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.

Funeral service visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Chapel, 1701 E. 4th Street, Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 421 Sumner Street, Waterloo.

FACE COVERING AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ARE REQUIRED

