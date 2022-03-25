Menu
Henry B. Holtmeyer Sr.
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA
Henry B. Holtmeyer, Sr.

January 19, 1942-March 23, 2022

EVANSDALE-Henry B. Holtmeyer, Sr., 80, of Evansdale, died on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. He was born January 19, 1942 in Westphalia, MO, the son of Henry and Rose (Hoffman) Holtmeyer.

Henry married Sandra McGinty on September 26, 1964 in Eldon, MO. He worked at John Deere and Co. as machine maintenance in the Component Works in downtown Waterloo, retiring in 1994.

He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and Queen of Peace Catholic Church, loved woodworking, collected trains, toy tractors, antique toys, and tools.

Henry is survived by his wife, Sandra; three sons, Christopher (Jill Mangrich) Holtmeyer of Evansdale‚ Steve (Jackie) Holtmeyer of Evansdale‚ and Henry (Norma) Holtmeyer, Jr. of Dysart; and two sisters, Leona Weider of Freeburg‚ MO, and Martha Kleindeinst of Jefferson City‚ MO. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Kyle Holtmeyer; and sister, Marie Hilke

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Monday, March 28 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo.

Visitation: 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Locke on 4th, 1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by Locke on 4th.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Locke on 4th
1519 W. 4th St., Waterloo, IA
Mar
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
IA
