Henry J. Platte

(1941-2020)

Henry John Platte, 79, formerly of Sumner passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church, Buck Creek with Rev. Joel Becker officiating. A public visitation will be held for one hour prior to the start of the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Henry's name to St. John Lutheran Church, Buck Creek.

Due to state and federal guidelines on gatherings regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing is required. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask.

Henry was born on April 28, 1941 to Erwin and Clara (Schneider) Platte. Henry was baptized in 1941 and confirmed in 1955 at St. John Lutheran Church in Buck Creek. He attended Sumner Country Schools until 8th grade, then he attended Sumner High School until 1959.

He was united in marriage to Janet Jacobs at St. John's Vilmer on October 4, 1964. The couple later divorced.

Henry farmed and raised diary cattle near Sumner for many years. He enjoyed competitive sports and entertainment, especially tractor pulls, softball, bowling, dart ball, and basketball. He worked at Kent Feeds from 1977 until his retirement in 2002. He was an active church attender.

Henry later moved to the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard, Iowa to be closer to his family.

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Kris) Platte, West Des Moines, John (Lisa) Platte, Hubbard, and Phil (Tricia) Platte, Urbandale; Grandchildren, Amanda Platte, West Des Moines, Dustin (Wynde) Platte, Sheffield, Allison Platte, West Des Moines, Thomas Platte, Hubbard, Molly Platte, Urbandale, Tate Platte, Urbandale, Jennifer Platte, Hubbard; step-grandchildren, Josh Brown, Jake Brown, Kaylee Brown, Dillon Brown; great-grandson, Henry Platte, Sheffield; brother, Herb (Cindy) Platte, New Hampton; sister, Maurine (Ken) Walters, Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Harlan, Howard and Harold and daughter-in-law, Amy Platte.

S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner is in charge of the arrangements.