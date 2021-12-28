Menu
Henry "Bud" Mennenga
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Clarksville
221 West Greene St.
Clarksville, IA

Henry "Bud" Mennenga

December 24, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-Henry "Bud" Mennenga, 90, of Clarksville, died Friday, December 24, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the St. John Lutheran Church with burial at the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville and one hour before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family is accepting memorials in Bud's name and will be directed at a later date.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Clarksville
221 West Greene St., Clarksville, IA
Dec
30
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Clarksville, IA
Dec
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Clarksville, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. - Clarksville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so saddened to hear of the passing of Bud. He was so kind to our family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Scott and Jodi Eltjes, Dixie Vietor, Lori Dennis
Friend
January 13, 2022
I was so glad we were able to carol last week at Bud's window - it was a blessed time for us. Our sympathy to your family.
Deb McWhirter
December 29, 2021
Sending my sympathy to his family.
Dale Rodenbeck
December 28, 2021
