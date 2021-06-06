Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Heraldine Ann Kuhlmann
FUNERAL HOME
S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner
118 W 1st Street
Sumner, IA

Heraldine Ann Kuhlmann

November 15, 1928-June 2, 2021

SUMNER-Heraldine Ann Kuhlmann, 92, of Sumner passed away on June 2, 2021 at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, Iowa with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery in Readlyn.

A public visitation will be held from 2 PM until 5 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.

Heraldine was born on November 15, 1928 to Walter and Lena (Oberheu) Lohman at home on the family farm in Tripoli, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1946.

She was united in marriage to Harvey Kuhlmann on October 5, 1947 at Crane Creek Church in rural Readlyn. The couple farmed near Sumner for many years. She was married to Clyle Dawon on August 7, 2010. Clyle passed away in April 2011.

Heraldine enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and beating her family in various card and board games. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Heraldine is survived by her children, Gene (Betty) Kuhlmann of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wayne (Tammara) Kuhlmann of Sumner, Pamela (Rick) Long of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Bruce (Sharon) Kuhlmann of Sumner and Keith Kuhlmann of Sumner; a sister, Geraldine Oltrogge of New Hampton, Iowa; 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harvey; second husband, Clyle Dawson; grandchildren, Alexander Long and Mark Voss; brother Larry Lohman; and a sister-in-infancy, Berdene.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kari Haslet, Cedar Valley Hospice and all the staff at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living for their loving care and support.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church - Sumner
109 Washington St., Sumner, IA
Funeral services provided by:
S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by S. K. Rogers Funeral Home - Sumner.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mercy One family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results