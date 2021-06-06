Heraldine Ann Kuhlmann

November 15, 1928-June 2, 2021

SUMNER-Heraldine Ann Kuhlmann, 92, of Sumner passed away on June 2, 2021 at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, June 7, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, Iowa with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery in Readlyn.

A public visitation will be held from 2 PM until 5 PM on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at S.K. Rogers Funeral Home in Sumner.

Heraldine was born on November 15, 1928 to Walter and Lena (Oberheu) Lohman at home on the family farm in Tripoli, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in 1946.

She was united in marriage to Harvey Kuhlmann on October 5, 1947 at Crane Creek Church in rural Readlyn. The couple farmed near Sumner for many years. She was married to Clyle Dawon on August 7, 2010. Clyle passed away in April 2011.

Heraldine enjoyed sewing, cooking, flower gardening, and beating her family in various card and board games. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.

Heraldine is survived by her children, Gene (Betty) Kuhlmann of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wayne (Tammara) Kuhlmann of Sumner, Pamela (Rick) Long of Collinsville, Oklahoma, Bruce (Sharon) Kuhlmann of Sumner and Keith Kuhlmann of Sumner; a sister, Geraldine Oltrogge of New Hampton, Iowa; 22 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harvey; second husband, Clyle Dawson; grandchildren, Alexander Long and Mark Voss; brother Larry Lohman; and a sister-in-infancy, Berdene.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Kari Haslet, Cedar Valley Hospice and all the staff at Cobblestone Court Assisted Living for their loving care and support.