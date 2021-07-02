Hilda Leona Fedeler

September 7, 1911-June 16, 2021

WAVERLY-Hilda Leona Fedeler, 109, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center.

Hilda was born on September 7, 1911, in Colton, South Dakota, the daughter of Fred and Martha (Gienapp) Fedeler. She was baptized on September 28, 1911, by Pastor Sharnack of Chester, South Dakota. The family moved to Waverly in 1915 and purchased a fourteen acre farm for their permanent home.

Hilda's formal education began at age five at St. Paul's Lutheran School where she attended for eight years. She was confirmed on Palm Sunday, April 25, 1925, by Pastor Emil Rausch of Waverly. To prepare for a teaching career, she enrolled at the Wartburg Academy and Junior College, where she graduated in 1930. She taught in Christian Day Schools in Tripoli; Altenburg, Missouri; the Lutheran Orphanage in Toledo, Ohio and Blue Island, Illinois.

Hilda and her siblings came home to care for their aging parents until their deaths. Her father died in December of 1963 and her mother died in July of 1965. During this time, Hilda continued her education and received her bachelor's degree from Wartburg in 1955 and her Master's Degree from the University of Iowa in 1956. In 1958, she resumed her teaching career at St. Paul Lutheran School in Waverly. She later taught in the Cedar Falls School system where she taught literature and social studies. She retired from Holmes Junior High in 1976 at the age of 65.

Hilda also taught piano lessons and served as organist in various churches in the area. She was a member of NEA, Alpha Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma; a book club; St. Paul's folding club, Bowman Circle and Do-Day group.

Hilda is survived by a sister-in-law, Wanda Seger of Madison, South Dakota, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Norman Fedeler; five sisters, Elvira Haseley, Edna Polenz, Martha Graeser, Florence Fedeler, and Lorena Arns. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Patricia Shaw officiating. Burial of cremains will be held in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran School, Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School YouTube page.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187