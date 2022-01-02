Homer LeRoy Hill

May 26, 1941 - November 21, 2021

Homer LeRoy Hill, age 80, of Weston, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021.

LeRoy was born in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Homer and Betty Hill-Leavell. LeRoy has two brothers and two sister in law, John and Joyce Hill, and Eugene and Beverly Hill.

LeRoy graduated from East High School in 1959, then served four years in the U.S. Air Force. November 8, 1963, he married Kathleen Goris in Leo, Indiana. They were married for 44 years. They have two sons and two daughters, Daniel, James, Diana, Carrie, their spouses are Karen, Randy, Scott, and seven grandchildren.

LeRoy graduated from Owen's Community College in Ohio as an electrical engineer. After retiring, he served as pastor in his church in Weston, Ohio, and traveled and served as a missionary in Haiti.

He is preceded in death by their son, Daniel, and LeRoy's wife, Kathleen. Internment is at Bowling Green Cemetery in Ohio.