Hope Janet Winders

November 3, 1939-June 16, 2021

WATERLOO-Hope Janet Winders, 81, of Waterloo, died peacefully Wednesday, June 16th at her home surrounded by family.

She was born Nov. 3, 1939 in Mason City, daughter of John and Margaret Frost. She married Roger L. Winders May 18, 1957 in Mason City. He died Jan. 23, 2013.

Hope retired from Pat's Tavern where she worked and managed for 25 years. She loved to have big family gatherings where she liked to show off her cooking. Family meant everything to her. For years she enjoyed vacations with her sisters. They traveled all over the US visiting family and building a close bond.

Hope had a big heart and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for you. She is described by friends and family as kind, compassionate, funny, strong, loving and beautiful.

Survived by: a son, Randall Lee (Jodi Millermon) of Waterloo; three daughters, Kristine Rooff of Independence, Mo., Amy L. (Craig Whitesell) Winders of Vinton and Janet Lee (Todd) Millermon of Waterloo; two sisters, Barbara Renberg of Henderson, Nevada; Jean Solum of Des Moines; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her husband; a grandson; four sisters and a brother.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be Tuesday, June 22 from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, and continue for one hour before services on Wednesday.

Memorials: directed to the family at 2221 Temple Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.