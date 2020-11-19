Howard Braden

April 2, 1920 - November 13, 2020

Howard Braden, 100, of Windhaven Assisted Living of the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, formerly of Hudson, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Friday, November 13, 2020. Howard was born April 2, 1920, in Kalispell, MT, the son of Everett and Bertha Tollefson Braden and graduated from high school in Guernsey in 1938. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Howard married Norma Jean Strayer June 29, 1952, at Community Church of Hudson; she died February 28, 2006.

Howard worked for John Deere at the Product Engineering Center for 29 years retiring in 1985. He was a member of Community Church of Hudson where he was also an Usher and Deacon. He volunteered over 2,000 hours at the Marshalltown Veterans Home and was a member of the Hudson American Legion, Reinbeck Coin Lodge #394 A.F. & A.M., and the Sons of Norway. He and Norma enjoyed traveling and were accomplished world travelers.

Survivors include his six children: son, Randall (Ingrid) of Clearwater Beach, FL, son, Reed (Linda) of Hudson, daughter, Ronda Braden of Columbia‚ MD, son, Rex (Kathy) of Irvine‚ CA, son, Russell (Diane) of Sioux Falls‚ SD, and daughter, Rebecca Braden of Phoenix‚ AZ. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Adam Braden, Amy Braden, Andrew Braden, Derek Braden, Danielle Braden, and Regina Guisto; four great grandchildren: Ahna, Izabell, Easton, and Emri; and two sisters, Donna Linnencamp of Sigourney and Carol Gordon of Oregon. Howard is preceded in death by a brother, Eugene and a sister, Opal Van Winkle.

Private family services were held at Hudson Cemetery with military rites by Reinbeck American Legion Post #242 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Community Church of Hudson or Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.