Howard J. "Howie" Keeling

May 25, 1933-November 18, 2020

WATERLOO – Howard J. "Howie" Keeling, 87, of Waterloo died Wednesday, November 18th at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born May 25, 1933 in Belmond, IA, son of John R. and Gladys (Fisher) Keeling. He married Dolores Kabatnik on September 4, 1954 in New York City, NY, and was self-employed in building construction.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Howard "Chuck" (Becky) Keeling Jr of Waterloo; two daughters, Darlene (Jeff) Wiltzius and Sharon (Randy) Minnich, both of Florida; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Leslie (Jackie) Keeling of Brooklyn, IA.

Preceded in death by: a son, Bruce Keeling; three sisters; and seven brothers.

No services are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family.