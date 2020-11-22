Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Howard J. "Howie" Keeling

Howard J. "Howie" Keeling

May 25, 1933-November 18, 2020

WATERLOO – Howard J. "Howie" Keeling, 87, of Waterloo died Wednesday, November 18th at UPH-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born May 25, 1933 in Belmond, IA, son of John R. and Gladys (Fisher) Keeling. He married Dolores Kabatnik on September 4, 1954 in New York City, NY, and was self-employed in building construction.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Howard "Chuck" (Becky) Keeling Jr of Waterloo; two daughters, Darlene (Jeff) Wiltzius and Sharon (Randy) Minnich, both of Florida; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a brother, Leslie (Jackie) Keeling of Brooklyn, IA.

Preceded in death by: a son, Bruce Keeling; three sisters; and seven brothers.

No services are being planned at this time. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.