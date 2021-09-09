Menu
Howard LeFlore
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Howard LeFlore

December 18, 1955-August 19, 2021

WATERLOO - Howard LeFlore was born Dec. 18, 1955 in Tchula, MS to Lincoln LeFlore Sr. and Carrie Bell Larry LeFlore. He married Gail R. LeFlore Feb. 12, 1975.

Survived by: his wife; sons Omar (Bridget) LeFlore Sr. and Malcolm (Keisha) LeFlore and daughter Ebonee LeFlore, all of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, all of Waterloo; two sisters, Ola Mae Wilder of Waterloo and Mariah LeFlore of Milwaukee, WI; a special niece/sister, Ruth (Gary) LeFlore Redmond of Waterloo; six brothers, Jay (Michelle) King and Alfred LeFlore of Waterloo and Theophilus (Tedella) Wilder, Lammie LeFlore, Arthur (Emma) LeFlore and Charles LeFlore, all of Milwaukee; and a host of family and friends

Preceded in death by: his parents; maternal grandfather and step-grandmother; four sisters; nine brothers; his favorite aunt and uncle Hallie and Lizzie Larry Smith; and two uncles

Services will be Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 am at Sanders Funeral Home with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery with full military rites by Evansdale AMVETS Post #31 and the US Airforce Honor Guard.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest peacefully brother Howie. So many many memories of days gone by. Gone but never forgotten.
Cathy Pearson
Family
September 10, 2021
Natalie Montgomery
September 10, 2021
