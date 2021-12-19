Ila Deterding

November 19, 1923-December 18, 2021

Ila Deterding, age 98, currently of Tripoli, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli, Iowa.

Ila was born November 19, 1923, the daughter of Charles and Bertha Judas Klemp of Readlyn, Iowa. She was confirmed on April 10, 1938, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa, and attended country school, graduating from the eighth grade on June 2, 1938. Following her education, she worked as a housekeeper for her brother, Edwin Klemp. On January 21, 1945, she was united in marriage to Lester Deterding at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Readlyn, Iowa. Following their marriage, the couple farmed south of Tripoli for over 65 years retiring in December of 1985 when they moved to Waverly. Lester preceded her in death on March 26, 2011.

Ila was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Church, Crane Creek, Tripoli. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, playing cards and was an expert hand quilter. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoying every holiday as well as other special events with them.

Ila's memory is honored by: her son David A. Deterding of Tripoli; daughter, Lois M. (Virgil) Pries of Waverly; son-in-law, Darrell Mixdorf of Tripoli; her grandchildren, Kristi K. (Dr. Timothy) DeWaard; Scott D. (Judith) Pries; Karri L. (Aaron) Brandsfield; Bryan D. (Gail) Mixdorf; Kimberly Deterding; Stephanie (Sam) Judy and Andrew Deterding; her great-grandchildren Courtney Brandsfield, Kiley Brandsfield, Luke DeWaard; Olivia DeWaard; Kelsey Pries, Marissa Pries, Caleb Deterding and John Judy as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: Her husband, Lester, daughter, Barbara L. Mixdorf, siblings and their spouses, Meta (Albert) Hunemuller, Edwin (Lorene) Klemp, Leo (Olinda) Klemp, Alice Klemp and one in infancy, and brother-in-law, Victor Deterding.

Visitation at Kaiser Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa on Tuesday, December 21st from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and an hour before services on Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church – Crane Creek rural Tripoli. The family requests that those not vaccinated wear a mask. Funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Crane Creek, Tripoli, Iowa on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 am with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church Crane Creek or to the family and online condolences for Ila can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Deterding family with arrangements. 319-352-1187