Ila M. Doeden
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Ila M. Doeden

April 3, 1925-March 15, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Ila M. Doeden, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Western Home Communities - The Suites.

She was born April 3, 1925, in Shell Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve (Lahr) Austin. After graduating from Shell Rock High School in 1942, she attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, for one year, earning a certificate to teach in the rural Iowa schools. In 1945 she joined the Women's Army Corps during World War II. After attaining the rank of Sergeant, she was discharged in 1946. On March 16, 1947, she married Thomas Doeden in Shell Rock. Along with raising two sons Ila also worked outside the home. Her last job was at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo as a Quality Assurance Supervisor, retiring in 1987.

Ila is survived by sons Michael (Barbara) Doeden of Urbandale and Steven (Ann) Doeden of Cedar Falls, grandsons Sergeant Eric Doeden of Colorado Springs, CO, and Mark (Lindsay) Doeden of Cedar Falls, three granddaughters: Nicole (Tony) Goettsch of Cedar Falls, Beth (Travis) Hansen of West Des Moines, Lisa Doeden of Spokane, WA; three great-grandchildren: Kael Goettsch, Neva and Frederik Doeden; and a sister, Doris Jean Thompson of Shell Rock.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, and two sisters, Luella Schneider and Marian Doeden.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Nazareth Lutheran Church. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Mar
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church
7401 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA
Richardson Funeral Home
