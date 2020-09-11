Menu
Search
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Inez E. Utley

Inez E. Utley

(1936-2020)

WATERLOO – Inez E. Utley, 84, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Elkport, daughter of George R. and Regina H. Kruse Noggle. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1954. She married Harry A. Utley November 8, 1954 in Oelwein; he preceded her April 8, 1999. She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney for 35 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Survived by: her children, Kevin (Kelly) Utley, Sidney‚ NE, Lynda (Dennis) Newcomb, Cedar Rapids‚ and Dan (Kim) Utley‚ Waterloo; six grandchildren, Corey (Jaci) Blackmer, Ashley Utley, Nicolas (Katie) Utley, Shawn (Jeannine) Cochran, Shane (Whitney) Cochran, and Shadd Cochran; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Blackmer, Haylee Blackmer, Colton Cochran, Berkleigh Cochran, Carter Cochran, Lydia Utley, and Lincoln Utley. Preceded by: her parents; husband; brother, Lowell Noggle; and sister, Marilyn Noggle. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; 12:30 p.m. interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester; visitation for one hour prior to service; memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; At family request, all in attendance must wear a mask; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.