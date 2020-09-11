Inez E. Utley

(1936-2020)

WATERLOO – Inez E. Utley, 84, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. She was born Sept. 2, 1936 in Elkport, daughter of George R. and Regina H. Kruse Noggle. She graduated from Oneida High School in 1954. She married Harry A. Utley November 8, 1954 in Oelwein; he preceded her April 8, 1999. She worked as a bookkeeper for J.C. Penney for 35 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Survived by: her children, Kevin (Kelly) Utley, Sidney‚ NE, Lynda (Dennis) Newcomb, Cedar Rapids‚ and Dan (Kim) Utley‚ Waterloo; six grandchildren, Corey (Jaci) Blackmer, Ashley Utley, Nicolas (Katie) Utley, Shawn (Jeannine) Cochran, Shane (Whitney) Cochran, and Shadd Cochran; and seven great-grandchildren, Hunter Blackmer, Haylee Blackmer, Colton Cochran, Berkleigh Cochran, Carter Cochran, Lydia Utley, and Lincoln Utley. Preceded by: her parents; husband; brother, Lowell Noggle; and sister, Marilyn Noggle. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo; 12:30 p.m. interment in Oakland Cemetery, Manchester; visitation for one hour prior to service; memorials: Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church; At family request, all in attendance must wear a mask; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.