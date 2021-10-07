Menu
WATERLOO-Ira L. Boggs-Porter, 31, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born August 11, 1990 in Chicago, IL, son of Ira L. and Katherine (Boggs) Porter. He attended Hawkeye Community College. Ira had worked at various jobs in the Cedar Valley. He was a member of the Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ. He is survived by his parents; his children, I'Shanay, I'Zavion and Tallen; maternal grandmother, Rebecca Ewell; sisters: Tammy, Cynthia, Brenda and Shamika; his twin brother, Jarvis; and an extended family of brothers and sisters. Ira is preceded in death by his grandparents. Celebration of Life Services: 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home with visitation for an hour before the services. Memorials may be directed to the family. For more info, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
I've known you since you were a lil boy.. Growing up in church you n your family.. my mother carrie Henderson loved your and your family.. so I take this time to send my condolences to you and your family.. I pray God continues to bless the family and wrap his arms around them.. You were my son as well.. amen
Gloria Henderson
Family
October 9, 2021
"Gone but never forgotten" love you my boi
Anthony Jackson
October 8, 2021
Pritchard Family
October 7, 2021
