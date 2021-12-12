Menu
Irma Brown
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Irma ("Yippy") Brown

December 30, 1941-December 5, 2021

WATERLOO – Irma ("Yippy') Brown of Waterloo, IA departed this earth on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at Mercy Hospital.

She was born December 30th, 1941 in Charleston, MS.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She was formerly employed by the Waterloo School System and a clerk with Iowa Public Service.

She is survived by one son, Rev. Terrance (LaChetis) Brown; one daughter, Crystle (Rev. Jerold) Smith; one brother, Thomas (Dr. Carline) Phillips; four sisters, Thelma Taylor, Clara Gaines, McQuita Curry and Diane Phillips; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services for Irma will be at noon on Wednesday, December 15th at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until service time at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
IA
Dec
15
Service
12:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
The Baskerville´s are sending condolences to the Family! Praying your strength during this time!
Baskerville Family
December 15, 2021
Our love and deepest sympathy to all family and our Neice and Nepew,in this time of sadness may you be comforted in the knowledge that we care. Knowing that you are in our hearts and in our prayers.
Rev. Dr. Mrs. Floyd E. and Vicki Brown
December 14, 2021
Sending my condolences from Atlanta Ga you in my prayers.
Judy Mitchell
December 13, 2021
Sending deepest condolences and prayers to the family.
Leila Granger
December 13, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy from your bonus niece in California. Your beautiful soul will truly be missed. Living this life to see you again
Stephanie Boyd
Family
December 12, 2021
