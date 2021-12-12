Irma ("Yippy") Brown

December 30, 1941-December 5, 2021

WATERLOO – Irma ("Yippy') Brown of Waterloo, IA departed this earth on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at Mercy Hospital.

She was born December 30th, 1941 in Charleston, MS.

She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

She was formerly employed by the Waterloo School System and a clerk with Iowa Public Service.

She is survived by one son, Rev. Terrance (LaChetis) Brown; one daughter, Crystle (Rev. Jerold) Smith; one brother, Thomas (Dr. Carline) Phillips; four sisters, Thelma Taylor, Clara Gaines, McQuita Curry and Diane Phillips; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Services for Irma will be at noon on Wednesday, December 15th at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 am until service time at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.