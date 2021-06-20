Irma Marie Thede

May 7, 1934-June 15, 2021

REINBECK-Irma Marie Thede, 87, of Reinbeck, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Unity Point Health Allen Hospital.

Funeral services for Irma will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday June 21, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church located in Reinbeck with Pastor Steve Tyykila officiating. Following the service, Irma will be laid to rest at the Reinbeck City Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m, to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th 2021 also at the First Presbyterian Church where Irma's family will be present to greet friends and family. Memorial contributions may be directed in Irma's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to send a condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral Home French-Hand Chapel is caring for Irma and her family.

Irma Marie Neil was born on May 7, 1934 on the family farm in Tama County, the daughter of David and Edna (Bodle) Neil. She was raised and educated in the Reinbeck School District, where she graduated from the Reinbeck High School with the class of 1953. Irma was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Thede on October 3, 1955 at the Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. From this union seven children were born: Kathy, Mike, Carol, Connie, Jerry, Jim and Craig.

Irma was a very hardworking woman, dedicating most of her working life as the school cook. She knew every single kid that went through that lunch line. Her heart and passion was for those kids and she didn't just cook for those kids at the school but also in her home for the football players on game day. She also worked as a Cedar Valley Hospice volunteer, Stanley Home Products, Parkview Nursing Home and was a Red Cross Blood Drive coordinator at Westview Estates.

Irma was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary and First Presbyterian Church in Reinbeck. She had a passion for traveling, spending time with her Grandkids and Great-Grandkids, attending local school activities and was an avid dancer. She loved all sorts of dancing with her husband, Kenny and line dancing with family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kathy Beenken, Mike (Caryn) Thede, Carol Thede, Connie Thede, Jerry (Connie) Thede and Jim (Kim) Thede; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one sister: Alleene Webrand.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Thede; parents: David and Edna Neil; one son: Craig Thede; one grandson: Logan Thede and siblings: Melvin, David, Robert, Paul, Mary, Lucille and Brother-in-law: Loren Thede.