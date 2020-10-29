Irvin C. Brown

January 16, 1940-October 25, 2020

Ionia - Irvin C. Brown, 80, of Ionia, died Sunday, October 25, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton. He was born January 16, 1940 in Waterloo, son of Ray K. and Nell Fyock Brown. He lived his entire life on the farm in Ionia that his parents brought him home to from the hospital, except for six months of active duty for the Army Reserves. Irvin farmed and raised pigs which was the joy of his life. Survived by: his brother, Keith (Nancy) Brown of Waterloo; sister, Lydia (Brook) Brown-Trout of Glendale, CA; two nephews, Kevin Brown of Cedar Falls, and Ken (Annette) Brown of Oklahoma City; niece, Kay (Richard) Taylor of High Point, NC; two great-nephews, Collin and Jared Brown; two great-nieces, Kristen and Rachel Taylor; and dear friend, Shirley Mack of Ionia. Preceded in death by his parents. Services: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with burial in Orange Township Cemetery; Visitation: 4 – 6 p.m. Friday, October 30 at the funeral home; Memorials: American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association; Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more.