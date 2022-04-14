Deacon Isabella Verlisteen Toles Johnson

June 21, 1935-April 6, 2022

Deacon Isabella Verlisteen Toles Johnson was born Friday, June 21, 1935 in Taylor, MS to the late Hudie F. Toles and Hattie May Stewart.

Deacon Johnson married the love of her life, the late Hayes L. Hudson, in 1957. This union was blessed with two daughters. Deacon Johnson later married the late A.B. Johnson.

Deacon Johnson gave her life to the Lord at a very early age. She was a member of Faith Temple American Baptist Church and served as ordained deacon, superintendent of the Sunday School, faithful choir member, and on the mother's board and prison outreach ministry.

Deacon Johnson was an educator and she retired from the Waterloo, IA community public schools. She also taught school in the Mississippi public schools systems.

Deacon Johnson went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital with her family by her side.

She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Yolanda Stephens of Alexandria, VA and Mannita Hudson of Buckeye, AZ; three grandchildren, Yasmine Allen of Woodbridge, VA, Naykia (Jose) Allen-Flores of Fredericksburg, VA and Dwight Brandis Jenkins of Woodbridge; 13 great-grandchildren; 10 siblings, Susie Murphy, Juanita (Floyd) Ivy, Derrich Austin, Wyome Powell, Dewey (Patricia) Toles, Shirley Robinson, Harold Toles, Gloria (Richard) Brannon, Carilyn Flemons and Marilyn Toles; and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by a brother, H.L. Toles; sister-In-love, Louise Toles; and sister, Kathy Anderson.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 121 Adams Street.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at Faith Temple Baptist Church on Friday from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday one hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.