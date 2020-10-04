Isadore "Izzy" Smith

(1962-2020)

WATERLOO – Isadore Smith was born August 8, 1962, son of Lanier and Annie Lloyd (Ellis) Smith in Carroll County, MS. He was known to family and friends as "Little Mane" and later on as "Izzy." The family later relocated to Waterloo, IA.

Izzy attended workshop at River Hills from 1983 until 2010; he then attended Newel Post. He looked forward to being around people just like him. Born with Downs Syndrome, Izzy was a sweet, loving and gentle soul and a light to everyone who knew him.

Survived by: five brothers, Albert Smith of Memphis, TN, Willie Smith and Samuel (Adrienne) Smith of Waterloo, Thomas (Jennifer) Smith of Desoto, TX and Curtis (Brenda) Smith of Columbia, SC; four sisters, Eula Hicks of Memphis, TN and Callie Williams, Bobbye Pryor and Christine Allen, all of Waterloo; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Virginia Smith and Connie Anderson; and three brothers, Booker T. Smith, Eugene Smith and Henry Smith.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 142 Hope Avenue, Waterloo, Iowa.

Services were noon, Saturday, October 3rd at Sanders Funeral Service. Burial was in the Garden of Memories.