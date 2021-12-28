Menu
Iva Carrier
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza
Waterloo, IA

Iva Carrier

August 4, 1929-December 25, 2021

Iva Carrier was born August 4, 1929 in Carroll, IA: the daughter of Ira and Nellie (Larrew) Hartman. She was united in marriage to Alvin Carrier on October 23, 1946; he preceded her in death on December 7, 2008. Together, they owned and operated two family businesses. Iva enjoyed playing games and cards. Most importantly, she focused on her family and faith.

Iva passed away on December 25, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother, Ira Hartman, Jr. and three sisters: Larraine Mott, Louella Troutwine and Evelyn Wedemeier. Iva is survived by her five children; Barb Overlie of Waterloo, Nancy (Roger) Chase of Waterloo, Carl (Paula) Carrier of Parkersburg, Carla (Greg) Schilling of Waterloo, and Alan (Becky) Carrier of Parkersburg; 15 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Irene Jones of Cedar Falls.

Memorials directed to Care Initiatives Hospice.

Visitation: December 30, 2021 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and an hour before services at the church. Services: December 31, 2021 at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave, at 10:00 am. Burial at Garden of Memories.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, IA
Dec
31
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene
3622 Hammond Ave, IA
Dec
31
Service
10:00a.m.
Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene
3622 Hammond Ave, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories - Waterloo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
January 1, 2022
It has been some time since I saw Aunt Iva, but I thought of her often and have my memories when I went to stay with her, Uncle Alvin and all of you kids, in the summer when my mom was at work. She was always patient and I loved her chocolate oatmeal cookies that she made and I still have the recipe she gave me. My love and condolences she was such a beautiful lady.
Cindy Blonigan & family
Family
December 29, 2021
