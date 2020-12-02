Ivan M. Gipper

November 15, 1922-November 29, 2020

WATERLOO – Ivan M. Gipper, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, November 29, at home.

He was born November 15, 1922 in Waterloo, son of John and Pearl Beebe Gipper. He married Marcella West on July 5, 1947 at St. John's Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Ivan was an Army veteran of WWII, serving in Japan. He was employed with Dick Witham Ford for 28 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed gardening, was an usher with St. Edward's Church for many years, a life member of Amvets Post 19 and was proud to attend a Cedar Valley Honor Flight.

Survivors include: his wife; a sister, Hazel Hultman of Westgate; a sister-in-law, Marjorie West of Waterloo; close nieces and nephews, Deborah (Allen) Rolbiecki, Pamela (Les) Schrock, Theresa (John) Lautenbach, Christine (Rick) Gilbert, Daniel (Tracy) West, Glenda (Rex) Kane and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Emma (Bill) Pettit and Grace (LeRoy) Matthews; four brothers, Albert (Daisy) Gipper, Leonard (Emma) Gipper, Ralph (Edna) Gipper and Lloyd (Barbara) Gipper; and a brother-in-law, Lloyd Hultman.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 4, at St. Edward's Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale Amvet Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Edward's Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.