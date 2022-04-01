Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
J. Elizabeth "Liz" Porter
1927 - 2022
BORN
1927
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Waterloo West High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA
J. Elizabeth "Liz" Porter

February 7, 1927-March 30, 2022

WATERLOO-J. Elizabeth "Liz" Porter, 95, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 30, at home. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, at Rivers Edge Church with inurnment later in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 4, and for an hour before services on Tuesday, all at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family. Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
IA
Apr
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Rivers Edge Church
IA
Apr
5
Service
10:00a.m.
Rivers Edge Church
IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
