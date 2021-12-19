J Arnold "Arnie" Swanson

January 24, 1944-December 8, 2021

J Arnold "Arnie" Swanson, age 77, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on December 8, 2021, following a brief illness.

Arnie was born in Alta, Iowa, on January 24, 1944, to Ray Arnold Swanson and Louise Swanson. As an adolescent, he lived for a short time in San Jose, California, before returning to Iowa and graduating from Wall Lake High School in 1962. He attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and while there met the love of his life, Kathleen "Kay" Hummel. Arnie graduated from South Dakota in 1966 and later earned a master's degree from Viterbo University in 1996. Arnie and Kay were married on April 8, 1967, in Akron, Iowa, and shortly thereafter settled in Waterloo. Arnie taught physical education in the Waterloo Community School District from 1967 until his retirement in 2003.

Those who knew and understood him well knew him to be a very kind and gentle person. Throughout his life, he exhibited the fruit of the spirit in love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. While a private person with his faith, he attended the Christian Reformed Church in Parkersburg and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He dearly loved Kay and served her with humbleness and a servant's heart until his final illness, putting her needs ahead of his own. He loved his two children, Amy and Chad and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren.

Arnie was a sports fanatic and a walking encyclopedia. He became a life-long devoted fan of the San Francisco Giants during his time in California. He was best known, however, as the ultimate fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He followed them with passion his entire life. Later in life, he became a fan of Aplington-Parkersburg athletics, cheering on three of his grandchildren there.

Arnie loved to travel by car, bowl, play golf, and spend time with his friends and family. He officiated high school football for 35 years and was the president of the Black Hawk County Officials Association for much of that time.

Arnie is survived by his wife, Kay Swanson; daughter, Amy Swanson (Irv) Haan of Parkersburg; son, Chad (Michelle) Swanson of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrew, Joshua, Matthew, and Emma; sisters-in-law Julie Hummel and Irene Davis; brother-in-law Harlan Hummel; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, William; a nephew, Jeff; a brother-in-law, Don Hummel and a sister-in-law, Joyce Hummel.

Celebration of Life Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, before the service at the Christian Reformed Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to benefit the Aplington-Parkersburg Dollars for Scholars for academic scholarships.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Parkersburg is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.