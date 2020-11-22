Jack E. Reed

November 17, 1926-November 15, 2020

Waterloo-Jack E. Reed, 93, of the Western Home Communities, died Sunday, Nov 15, 2020. Jack was born Nov 17, 1926, in Waterloo, son of Charles F. and Hazel L. Cannon Reed. He graduated from East High School. Jack married Charlotte M. Runyan Jan 11, 1944 in Cedar Falls, she died October 11, 2017. Jack worked as iron worker supervisor for Jens Oelsen Construction Co for 30 years, retiring in 1985. He was a reserve officer with the Waterloo Police Department for 15 years. He was a member of American Legion Post #138 and Ironworker Local #89. Jack and his family enjoyed their cabin on the Cedar River in Waterloo, fishing and boating, and Canadian Fishing Trips.

He is survived by daughter Susan (Rod) Baker of Cedar Falls, son Clare (Karen) Reed of Waterloo, nine grandchildren: Staci (Sean) Matchan, Jason Reed, Dustin (Sonja) Mlenar, Brett (Becca) Mlenar, Kris (Dennis) O'Connor, Kelli Krueger, Amy (Greg) Gill, Jill (Sean) Scarbrough, Ann Baker and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents, wife, father- and mother-in-law Clare & Margaret Runyan, great granddaughter Aurora Mlenar, two brothers Donald and Charles Reed, brother-in-law Russ McCracken, sisters in-law Bernice, Mille Reed and Vivian McCracken.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held later with inurnment in Memorials Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cedar Bend Humane Society or the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. For more visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.