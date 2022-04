Jack Wielenga

CEDAR FALLS-Jack Wielenga, 87, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 & U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Detail. Memorials may be directed to the church. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com