Jackie Ott

Jackie Ott, 86, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home, from natural causes.

Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 am.

Funeral Service will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am

Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.