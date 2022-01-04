Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Jacob "Jake" Wharton
Cedar Falls High School
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Jacob "Jake" Wharton

July 8, 1975-December 28, 2021

Jacob "Jake" Wharton, 46, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born July 8, 1975 in Waterloo, the son of Jim and Stina (Johnsson) Wharton.

Jake is survived by two sons, Wesley J. and Reece J. Wharton, both of Clear Lake; his parents, and his sister, Vicki Wharton, of Cedar Falls.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before service. The service will be live-streamed at https://evt.live/jacob-wharton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
Jan
6
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Dahl - Van Hove - Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
