Jacob "Jake" Wharton

July 8, 1975-December 28, 2021

Jacob "Jake" Wharton, 46, of Cedar Falls, died at home on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He was born July 8, 1975 in Waterloo, the son of Jim and Stina (Johnsson) Wharton.

Jake is survived by two sons, Wesley J. and Reece J. Wharton, both of Clear Lake; his parents, and his sister, Vicki Wharton, of Cedar Falls.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, with visitation one hour before service. The service will be live-streamed at https://evt.live/jacob-wharton. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.DahlFuneralHome.com.