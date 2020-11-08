Jacquie (Walton) Knievel

January 23, 1952-October 22, 2020

Jacquelyn (Jacquie) Knievel, of Red Wing, MN, formerly of Cedar Falls, IA, passed away at Potter Ridge Assisted Living Community in Red Wing on October 22, 2020. Jacquie was born in Cedar Falls, IA to John and Darlene Walton. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1970 and then received her B.A. degree in Elementary Education from the University of Northern Iowa. Jacquie married Chris Knievel on August 5, 1978. Jacquie loved the Red Wing Public Library, where she was an active volunteer, and also her Book Club friends, as well as playing Scrabble and doing yoga at the Red Wing Senior Center. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Lewis. Jacquie is survived and continually loved by sisters Judith Walton, of Brownsville, TX and Cedar Falls IA; Jessica (Ron Myklestad) Walton of Prescott, AZ; her husband Chris and her large extended family and many friends. No services are being planned at this time. Memorial donations to your local Public Library or favorite charity would be appreciated.