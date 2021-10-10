Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James E. Denning
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

James E. Denning

June 27, 1937-October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-James E. Denning, 84, of Waterloo, died Saturday, October 2, at home.

He was born June 27, 1937 in McGregor, son of Raymond and Helen Hedeman Denning. He married Sandra Cohn on August 30, 1957 in Elkader.

Jim owned and operated Jim Denning Chevrolet in Reinbeck from 1968 to 1984 and later Custom Auto Sales in Waterloo until his retirement in 2010.

Survivors include: his wife; two sons, Gregory (Debra) Denning of Grand Junction, Colorado and David (Missy) Denning of Waterloo; a daughter, Lori (Jim) Rhoads of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Tiffany Denning, Jami Linkenmeyer, Jodi Linkenmeyer, Caitlin (Kaleb) Foshe and Lauren Denning and three great grandchildren, Ethan Denning, Taysen Linkenmeyer and Jordyn Jelinek; two sisters, Betty Dotson and Sheri (William) Folks, both of Waterloo; and a brother-in-law, Stephen (Betty "Cookie") Cohn of Glenview, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Maurice Denning; a brother-in-law, Dick Dotson; a nephew, Jeff Dotson; and his father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Irene Cohn.

A private graveside service will be held at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery with inurnment there. There will be no visitation. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Condolences may be directed to www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
so sorry to hear jim passed... always looked forward to his coming down to the body shop... great friend, great customer and great man
tony wilber
Friend
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results