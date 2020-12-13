James L. Eighmey

February 26, 1951-December 10, 2020

James L. Eighmey, 69, of Dewar, died Thursday, December 10, at his home.

He was born on February 26, 1951, in Vinton, the son of Richard and Marie Gimm Eighmey. He married Judy Matteson on December 9, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died February 16, 2020.

Jim graduated from Columbus High School and was employed by John Deere as a machinist before retiring after 30 years of service. He also worked at Mayer knife shop and the Dewar elevator. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church- Barclay.

Jim was a family man he enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling in his younger years and was able to enjoy motorcycling later in life as well. He grew up farming with his uncle which was a great part of his life. He enjoyed mowing and playing cards and gathering with family and friends. Whatever he did he did with dignity, humility and grace, and most importantly without an ounce of complaining no matter what he was combatting. The only easy day was yesterday.

Survived by: his mother Marie Eighmey of Denver; a son, Jason (Leslie) Eighmey of Olive Branch, Miss.; four daughters, Kim (Brad) Story of Des Moines, Iowa; Angie (Josh) Neessen of Dewar, Iowa; Maryann (Ryan) Brannon of Raymond, Iowa; and Sara Eighmey of Waialua, HI; nine grandchildren, Kayla and Connor Story, Bryce and Caroline Eighmey, Brandon (Alexis) Eighmey, Zoey Neessen, Karsyn Brannon and Jackson and Marley Vanlandingham; three brothers, Greg, Mike and Steve Eighmey; a sister, Carol two brothers-in-law, Don Matteson and Bob (Renee) Matteson.; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ewing.

Preceded in death by: his father; and mother-in-law, Dottie Matteson.

A private Memorial Mass will be at St. Francis Catholic Church- Barclay, with inurnment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

