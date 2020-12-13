Menu
James L. Eighmey
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

James L. Eighmey

February 26, 1951-December 10, 2020

James L. Eighmey, 69, of Dewar, died Thursday, December 10, at his home.

He was born on February 26, 1951, in Vinton, the son of Richard and Marie Gimm Eighmey. He married Judy Matteson on December 9, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died February 16, 2020.

Jim graduated from Columbus High School and was employed by John Deere as a machinist before retiring after 30 years of service. He also worked at Mayer knife shop and the Dewar elevator. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church- Barclay.

Jim was a family man he enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling in his younger years and was able to enjoy motorcycling later in life as well. He grew up farming with his uncle which was a great part of his life. He enjoyed mowing and playing cards and gathering with family and friends. Whatever he did he did with dignity, humility and grace, and most importantly without an ounce of complaining no matter what he was combatting. The only easy day was yesterday.

Survived by: his mother Marie Eighmey of Denver; a son, Jason (Leslie) Eighmey of Olive Branch, Miss.; four daughters, Kim (Brad) Story of Des Moines, Iowa; Angie (Josh) Neessen of Dewar, Iowa; Maryann (Ryan) Brannon of Raymond, Iowa; and Sara Eighmey of Waialua, HI; nine grandchildren, Kayla and Connor Story, Bryce and Caroline Eighmey, Brandon (Alexis) Eighmey, Zoey Neessen, Karsyn Brannon and Jackson and Marley Vanlandingham; three brothers, Greg, Mike and Steve Eighmey; a sister, Carol two brothers-in-law, Don Matteson and Bob (Renee) Matteson.; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Ewing.

Preceded in death by: his father; and mother-in-law, Dottie Matteson.

A private Memorial Mass will be at St. Francis Catholic Church- Barclay, with inurnment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 16, Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral a mask and social distancing will be required.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street, Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy to Jim´s family.
Verlyn & Regina Marquardt
December 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss worked with jim at deeres nice guy.
Jack hoffman
December 14, 2020
My sympathies to Marie & family over your loss!
SharonSpears-Albright
December 13, 2020
loved jim so much
Todd and joy
December 13, 2020
Jimmy, Clete, louie and I drank a lot of beer, cruised 4th Street, chased girls in 70 71 that bonded us forever. Life got in our way of staying close but always in our hearts. Love ya Jimmy
Mike strubel
December 13, 2020
