James "Jim" R. Elson

January 13, 1933-March 18, 2022

INDEPENDENCE–James "Jim" R. Elson, 89 years old of Independence, IA, and formerly of Jesup, IA, died early Friday, March 18, 2022, at his home.

Public Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. – Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup with private family inurnment at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. - Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the White Funeral Home in Jesup. Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa in Monticello, and to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

Jim was born January 13, 1933, in Shellsburg, IA, the son of Delbert Earl Elson and Elva Marie (Weir) Elson. He graduated from high school in Jesup with the class of 1950. Following his service in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, he was united in marriage to Marian Agnes Fuller, on June 13, 1953, at the First Baptist Church in Jesup. He was a farmer, but had also worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo, the Mental Health Institute in Independence and drove school bus for many years. Jim was highly instrumental in the formation of the Independence Mini Mustang Wrestling Tournament which has grown to be recognized and attended by young wrestlers throughout the Midwest. He enjoyed golfing during his retirement years and was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marian of Independence; three sons, Rod (Becky) Elson of Jesup, Brad (Sandy) Elson of New Virginia, IA, Todd (Kathy) Elson of New Meadows, ID; one daughter, Delene (Emmett) Donnelly of Independence; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and one brother, Donald (Carol) Elson of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is assisting the family with arrangements.