James R. "Jimmy" George

September 5, 1942-May 30, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-James R. "Jimmy" George, 78, died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

He was born September 5, 1942, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of James G. and Florence E. Zeiner George. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1960 and served his country in the United States Army. On August 8, 1960, he was united in marriage to Bobette J Wrider at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He was an avid drag racer and spent many weekends at the Cedar Falls Raceway. Jimmy work at various auto parts stores in the metro area.

Survived by: two daughters, Debbie George of Clarksville and DeAnn (Todd) Coon of Mason City; son, Doug George of Colorado; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren, and special cousins, Warren (Allair) George and Maryann Peterson. Preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Steve George.

Private graveside services occurred at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Mallard Point in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.