James Paul Gerholdt

October 14, 1947-September 14, 2021

EVANSDALE-James Paul Gerholdt, 73, of Evansdale, passed away at Allen Hospital on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 following a myriad of health conditions with his wife and two daughters by his side. He was born in Cedar Falls on October 14, 1947, son of Mads and Inez (Crangle) Gerholdt. Jim graduated from New Hartford High School in 1965. On April 29, 1967, he married Marilyn Faye Dirks at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church in Parkersburg. Jim worked for Clay Equipment 1965-1978 and then Viking Pump from 1978, until his retirement, with his wife, in 2006.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Bridget Maher; a brother, Carl (in infancy) and two sisters, Rose Ridder Loftsgaarden and Lois Nelson; and 2 grandchildren, Adyn and Aline Frisch. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn; daughters, Anita Smith and Yvette (Matthew) Muters; three grandchildren, Abigale and Amelia Frisch, and Elias Muters; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn (Larry) McKinnon.

Jim's visitation is Sunday, September 19, 2021, 2-5:00 pm at the Dahl Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls and again on Monday an hour prior to the funeral at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, with a luncheon to follow at the Gilbertville American Legion. Private family burial at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

Jim's passion has been building, flying, and teaching others about RC airplanes. You could also see his love for flying because he and his family were often found chasing/crewing for hot-air balloons. Jim was a volunteer fireman for the New Hartford Fire Department for many years. Jim and Marilyn were avid travelers, visiting all 50 states. They enjoyed hopping in the car, going and wherever the road took them, Jim found someone to talk to. Some say he had the gift of gab and never met a stranger.

Beyond work and family, Jim found time to be a Cantor and member of the Resurrection Choir at Immaculate Conception Church in Gilbertville. He enjoyed taking spins in the Waterloo 4th Street Cruise in his grandpa's 1941 International pick-up that he called Charlie (after his grandpa). And to wind down, he and his kitty, Annie, were often together in the recliner with Jim having his phone in one hand and the TV remote in the other.