James K. Hamilton

August 26, 1945-May 31, 2021

WATERLOO-James K. Hamilton, 75, of Waterloo, died suddenly Monday, May 31, after a brief illness.

He was born August 26, 1945 in Waukon, son of Roland K. and Alfrea J. Pederson Hamilton. In 1949 the family moved to a farm in the Lee Center community northwest of Iowa Falls. He attended school in Iowa Falls, graduating in the class of 1963. He also attended Ellsworth Community College, graduating in 1965. He served in the U. S. Air Force until 1970, including a year at Ton San Nuit Airbase in Viet Nam during the Tet Offensive. Jim came home and finished his college degree at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

He worked construction for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, nature, gardening, his cat, Scrabble and his friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.

Survivors include: a brother, Dennis (Rosa) Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin; a sister, Diane (Bill) Murn of Lady Lake, Florida; two nephews, Phillip (Krista) Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin and Alan Hamilton of Onalaska, Wisconsin; and five great nieces and nephews, Natalie and Caitlyn Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin and Payton, Jack and Layla Hamilton of Onalaska, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where full military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be for one hour before services on Saturday.

