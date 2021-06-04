Menu
James K. Hamilton

August 26, 1945-May 31, 2021

WATERLOO-James K. Hamilton, 75, of Waterloo, died suddenly Monday, May 31, after a brief illness.

He was born August 26, 1945 in Waukon, son of Roland K. and Alfrea J. Pederson Hamilton. In 1949 the family moved to a farm in the Lee Center community northwest of Iowa Falls. He attended school in Iowa Falls, graduating in the class of 1963. He also attended Ellsworth Community College, graduating in 1965. He served in the U. S. Air Force until 1970, including a year at Ton San Nuit Airbase in Viet Nam during the Tet Offensive. Jim came home and finished his college degree at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

He worked construction for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed golfing, nature, gardening, his cat, Scrabble and his friends.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; and grandparents.

Survivors include: a brother, Dennis (Rosa) Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin; a sister, Diane (Bill) Murn of Lady Lake, Florida; two nephews, Phillip (Krista) Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin and Alan Hamilton of Onalaska, Wisconsin; and five great nieces and nephews, Natalie and Caitlyn Hamilton of Sparta, Wisconsin and Payton, Jack and Layla Hamilton of Onalaska, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where full military rites will be conducted by Amvets Post 31 and the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard. Inurnment will be at Union Cemetery, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be for one hour before services on Saturday.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 4, 2021.
Sponsored by Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Jim has always been a great neighbor since we moved across street in 1983. Jim worked construction and when snow dumped in a winter storm he'd bring a Caterpillar end loader into our court enabling us to get out...what a wonderful surprise! Jim always offered a friendly wave. Enjoyed sitting and talking with Jim on his inviting front porch. All the best to Jim's family. He will be dearly missed by all!
Tom and Kimery Lorenz
Friend
June 5, 2021
We always enjoyed getting a friendly smile and wave from Jim when we drove by his house. It was especially fun to see he and Scrabble outside enjoying the sunshine.
Dawn Colbert
Friend
June 4, 2021
