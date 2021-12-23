Menu
James F. "Jim" Hughes
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street
400 South Street
Waterloo, IA

James F. "Jim" Hughes

July 10, 1953-December 15, 2021

WATERLOO-James F. "Jim" Hughes, 68, of Waterloo, died Wednesday Dec. 15 at Mercy One.

He was born July 10, 1953 in Waterloo, son of Forrest and Donna Evans Hughes. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Boyken on July 14, 1973 in Waterloo.

Jim graduated from Waterloo West High and was employed with John Deere for 29 years, retiring on April 30, 2001.

Jim liked working with his hands and was always fixing things. He especially enjoyed woodworking. He went fishing and camping with family and always kept everyone laughing with his sense of humor. Jim was blessed with the gift of listening and was always uplifting those around him.

He is survived by: his wife, Cindy: his sister, Char Lewis of Waterloo; his nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother Jerry Hughes; and a sister, Carolyn Hughes.

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Open Bible Church, where family will receive friends for one hour before the service.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Open Bible Church
IA
Dec
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Open Bible Church
IA
