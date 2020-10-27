Menu
Rev. James Jay Carstensen
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1945
DIED
October 22, 2020

Rev. James Jay Carstensen

Rev. James Jay Carstensen, 75, of Raymond, MS, and previously from Waterloo and Waverly, Iowa, passed away on October 22,2020 in Raymond, MS.

Funeral services with masks and social distancing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa with Pastor Corey Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials in James' name may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society and online condolences may be left at www.kaisericorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 27, 2020.
