James A. "Jim" Johnson

October 20, 1944-March 10, 2021

WATERLOO-James A. "Jim" Johnson passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

He was born Oct. 20, 1944, in Waterloo, the son of Beryl and Lena (Land) Johnson. Jim graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1962. After school he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served 3 years. After his discharge, he returned to the states and married Nan Graf, they later divorced. He married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Volker Webber on Nov. 20,1988 at Nazareth Lutheran Church. He held different jobs in the area until 1974 when he began working at Universal Industries, retiring in 2011 after 37 years.

He was a lifetime member of Cedar Falls Amvets Post 49, and an active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church. Time spent with his family and friends were his most cherished moments. He loved volunteering at the used book store at Waterloo Public Library, helping with parties and the annual cookie walk at North Star, and helping where needed at church. He enjoyed fishing in Minnesota, woodworking, collecting Ertl truck banks, and one of his greatest loves was country western dancing with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his blended family, son Jeff (Twila) of Loda, Ill., daughter, Tiffany (Kevin) Maytum, of Centennial, Colo., Stepsons, Troy (Aleigha) Webber of Forest City, Iowa, Cortney (Anne) Webber of Grand Rapids, Minn, three stepdaughters, Melanie Webber of Ames, Iowa, Heidi Peyton (Alan Stevens) of Waterloo, Tracey (James) Williamson of Moberly, Mo., and 16 grandchildren, Colton & Carlee Johnson, Tim and Rebecca Maytum, Braden & KayCee Webber (Michael Witt), Jamie, Daniel and Lilly Williamson, Sabrina (Ismet Golubovic), Kyler, Anna, Gabriella Peyton, and Michael Raitt-Peyton, Mallery Kerr and T.J. Webber. He has one great grandson, Gavin Raitt-Peyton. two brothers, Dennis (Bonnie) of Waterloo, Richard of Hudson, a sister Patricia Nieman of New Hartford, brothers-in-law Rick (Myra) Volker, and Mike Henry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stephanie; two sisters, Rosiland Noland and twin, Jane; one brother Donald; two brothers-in-law, James Nolan and Robert Nieman; and three sisters-in-law, Sharon Johnson, Karen Henry and Verna Cagley.

Jim's wishes were not to have a service at this time because he did not want his death to be the cause of someone else's. A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family where they will be dispersed to his favorite charities.

