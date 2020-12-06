James L. Dixon

June 3, 1927-November 29, 2020

James L. Dixon, 93, of Waterloo and formerly of La Porte City, died Sun., Nov. 29, 2020 at MercyOne Waterloo from complications of Covid-19. He was born June 3, 1927 in Des Moines, son of Velva Dixon. He graduated from La Porte City High School. Rather than borrow money for tuition he worked as a metallurgist at John Deere to put himself through college while supporting his wife & first child. He received both a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degree, along with a teaching certificate from the Iowa State Teachers College in 1952. He married Betty Delores McKinney on July 19, 1950 in La Porte City. James worked as a bacteriologist at Rath Packing Company for 35 years. He also worked at Griffith Laboratory where he had been involved with the development of several food product patents. After Griffith, he returned to Waterloo where he established & managed the lab at IBP. James had a brilliant mind with a vast amount of knowledge. He was the go-to person with any question & always willing to lend a hand to his kids & others. He could fix everything, which was a trait he instilled in his children. He had a love for learning and a talent for teaching. James enjoyed metal detecting, guns, hunting and searching for morel mushrooms. Survived by his wife, Betty Dixon of Waterloo; 2 sons, Scott Dixon of Colorado Springs, CO & Jerry (Terrie) Dixon of Cedar Falls; 2 daughters, Brenda (Ray) Pavelec of Cedar Falls & Dawn (Matt) Bourseau of Arlington Heights, IL; and several grandchildren & great-grandchildren. No services will be held.

