James Leonard Demuth

James Leonard Demuth

CLARION - James Leonard Demuth, 74 of Clarion passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

A Memorial Mass for James Demuth will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 608 2nd Avenue Northeast in Clarion, with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Public visitation has been canceled at this time.

Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ewing Funeral Home & Monument Company
1801 Central Ave E, Clarion, IA 50525
Nov
28
Memorial Mass
10:30a.m.
St. John's Catholic Church
608 2nd Avenue Northeast, Clarion, Iowa
