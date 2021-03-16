Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
James W. "Jim" McIntee
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021

James "Jim" W. McIntee

June 9, 1949-March 11, 2021

HAINES CITY, FL-James "Jim" W. McIntee of Haines City, Florida passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, surrounded by his loving family, at his residence.

He was born on Thursday, June 9, 1949 Waterloo, Iowa to William and Gloria Weimer McIntee. While living in Iowa Jim worked with his father's family-owned business, Craft Built Homes and met and married the Love of his life, Sharon Jensen, in 1970. They moved to Haines City from Iowa in 1984, when Jim and several of his siblings bought Standard Truss in Haines City. As well as running the truss company with his family, he and Sharon bought Chippewa Resort in Minnesota and operated it for 10 years spending his time in both locations. Jim was born and raised in the Catholic faith, and was an avid outdoorsman, with a love for hunting and fishing.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Gloria, and he is survived by his wife, of 50 years, Sharon McIntee; sons, Daniel McIntee, Joseph McIntee and his wife, Ashlee, Brian McIntee; brothers, Bill McIntee, David McIntee, Steve McIntee, John McIntee, Tom McIntee, Mike McIntee, Paul McIntee; sisters, Sheryl Wolkenhauer, Jeannine Maassen, Marjorie Williams; grandchildren, Maggie-Jean, Jocelyn, Lillian, Wyatt, Levi, Lane as well as being an uncle to over 50 nieces and nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 9:00 am until the celebration of life service at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Memorial Gathering
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Haines City, FL
Mar
18
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
Haines City, FL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. He was a wonderful friend! He will be greatly missed. Sincerely, Matt Nutt
Matt Nutt
April 2, 2021
Jim was a good friend at Gates. We also worked together at W'lo Corrugated Box. He led a great life. Good man.
Terry Sheldon
March 25, 2021
Rest in Peace Jim, I know you have fought a long battle. Your dad Bill gave me my first job in the lumber business in 1976 and I always regarded you and all the McIntees as friends and special folks, Many good memories!
Joe Marrah
March 19, 2021
Jim was born 1949. I was born July 1950. Rest in peace from one Mac to another.
Ron McCunniff
March 17, 2021
Sharon , Dan, Joe, & Brian You have our sincere condolences & we will keep you close in our thoughts & prayers. May God´s love ease your pain. Blessings from your old Waterloo neighbors
Larry & Sue Bantz
March 16, 2021
My prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Dan Davis
March 16, 2021
