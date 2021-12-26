James A. McNamee

November 6, 1940-December 5, 2021

WATERLOO-James "Jim" A. McNamee, 81 of Waterloo passed away on Sunday, Dec. 5 of natural cause at home.

Jim was born on Nov. 6, 1940 to G. Allen and Dorothy McNamee in Tama, IA. On Nov. 8, 1980 he married Marlene E. Miller Johnson at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Marlene passed away on Sept. 25, 2021.

Jim graduated from Tama High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 – 65 and the Army Reserve through 1969. He worked at U.N.I. in the electric shop for 32yrs; the last 10yrs as the Supervisor of Electrical Systems. Jim was on the Board of Directors of the UNI Credit Union for 30yrs, during which time he served as Pres/CFO and on the credit and delinquent loan committee. He was an avid league bowler for many years hitting his first 700 game on Nov. 9, 1981. Jim was a member of the Waterloo Elks Lodge and Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

In their retirement years, Jim and Marlene enjoyed traveling America, going to Cubs baseball spring training camp games, and visiting grandchildren and great grandchildren in Idaho and Minnesota.

Jim is survived by his sister, Ruth Evans and her two sons, Mike and Tim, of North English, IA. Also, by Marlene's children Wayne (Joyce) Johnson, Evansdale; Joni Decker, Jefferson, TX; Michael (Tami) Johnson, Waterloo; twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren

Jim is preceded in death by a brother Michael LeRoy; his parents; his brother-in-law Robert Evans; his wife and her son Brian Johnson who passed on Dec. 2, 2020. Interment of Jim, Marlene and Brian's ashes will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Osage, IA next summer.

Condolences may be directed to the family at 845 Hilltop Rd, Waterloo 50701.