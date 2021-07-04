James D. Neebel

April 23, 1923-June 29, 2021

WATERLOO-James D. Neebel, 98 of Waterloo died June 29 at his home. He was born April 23, 1923 in Waterloo to Roscoe and Elizabeth Reints Neebel and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1941 and attended Wartburg College. He served in the US Army/Air Corps. Jim married Dorothy Caughron Nov. 26, 1944 in Waterloo; she died April 17, 2010. He worked for John Deere PEC retiring as Sr. Designer in 1984. He was a Charter Member of Ascension Lutheran Church, past Vice President and taught adult Bible studies through the years. He was baptized at St. Luke English Lutheran Church, Waterloo June 3, 1923 and confirmed March 21, 1937 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He enjoyed buying and selling antiques with his wife and woodworking. Survivors include daughters, Kathy Gleason, Waterloo and Rebecca (Ron) Nargang, Burnsville, MN; son Michael Neebel, Mesa, AZ; 5 grandchildren: James (Doraine) Gleason, Jeff (Lisa) Gleason, Brandy (Peter) Fay, Jennifer (John) Chernega, Sarah (Brent Meyer) Nargang; 13 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren. Preceded his wife Dorothy; infant daughter Dorothy; grandson Dana Neebel; 4 brothers: Roscoe, William, Roger and Richard; sisters, Elizabeth Kelly and Virginia Merrill.

Funeral Services 10:30 AM Wednesday July 7, at Ascension Lutheran Church with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery; Visitation 4 to 6:00 PM Tuesday July 6, at Locke Funeral Home, wwwLockeFuneralHome.com. Memorials to Spiritual Orphans Network, c/o Ascension Lutheran Church, Ascension Lutheran Church or Lutheran Indian Ministries, 15350 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield WI 53005.

His primary focus in life was his faith and family. He played an active part in his family's lives and was much loved by us all.