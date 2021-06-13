Menu
James D. "Jim" Pettigrew
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
James D. "Jim" Pettigrew

August 10, 1936-June 6, 2021

WATERLOO-James D. "Jim" Pettigrew, 84 of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 6, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo. He was born August 10, 1936 in Springfield, MO, the son of David H. and Velma (Coble) Pettigrew. Jim graduated from Dubuque High School.

He joined the United States Army and received an Honorable discharge.

He married Beverly Long on April 22, 1972 at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.

Jim worked for John Deere for 22 years, retiring in 1999. He was a member of the Celebration Assembly of God, Waterloo and UAW #838.

Jim is survived by his wife, Beverly of Waterloo; daughter, Carrie (Dan) Schlichtmann, Gladbrook; 3 granddaughters, Breanna, Autumn and Emma Schlichtmann; 2 sisters, Shirley Hunsberger, Independence, MO, and Ethel Mae Stark, Springfield, MO. He is preceded in death by his brother, Paul Pettigrew; sisters, Josephine, Jessie, Norma Jean, and Frances "Louise".

No services are planned at this time. Memorials are directed to the Celebration Assembly of God. Go to www.Kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to learn of Jim´s passing...we attended Celebration with him for many years we will always remember him as a very kind man. Our sincere sympathy to his family.
Dan and Cheryl Bigler
July 3, 2021
