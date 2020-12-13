Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
James Thomas Reid
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

James Thomas Reid

October 23, 1935 - December 9, 2020

James Thomas Reid, 85, of Parker Place Retirement Community in Parkersburg, died on December 9, 2020. He was born October 23, 1935, in Oelwein, son of Fredrick and Waunita (Hill) Reid. Jim graduated from Arlington High School with the Class of 1955. He married Bernita E. Miller on May 7, 1957, at Sacred Heart Church in Oelwein; she preceded him in death on October 3, 1990. Jim worked at Rath Packing, then Iowa Public Service (now MidAmerican Energy), retiring in 1990 with 27 years of service. During retirement, he enjoyed woodworking and spending winters in McAllen, Texas.

Jim is survived by his daughters: Vickie (Greg) Nelsen and Lori Laborde of Waterloo and Marilu (Rodney) Degener of Hudson; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters: Donita Goddard and Lois Gerlits; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Reid. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Duane Reid; and a sister, Charlotte Mcgovern.

Jim's daughters held a private graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice and condolences may be left at

www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are saddened to hear about the death of your father, Jim. As a cousin, I have good memories of him, and later years we spent time together in Weslaco, TX at the RV park . We send our sincere sympathy.
Dale & Wanda Rueber
December 15, 2020
