James Rowe

(1957-2020)

The Rowe family is sad to share that our favorite Crusty Old Fart James "Jim" Rowe passed suddenly and by his own rules on September 9, 2020 near New Hampton, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton has been entrusted with arrangements.

Known to be crusty on the outside and a softie on the inside, he will be missed by those who knew him best. He was known for a wicked sense of humor and could zing anyone, anytime. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, fishing, camping, and enjoying warm fires with the Dilligaf crew. He was co-founder of the annual Rowe-Neal Fishing tournament and despite many offers (threats), he never dunked a single unruly fisherperson. He claimed he preferred alone time, but always had a twinkle in his eye when surrounded by his folks. He did claim alone time "putzing" in his garage woodcrafting and in his valued time as camp host at Airport Park.

The family will be privately honoring him by picking on loved ones; sharing warm, cozy fires; and visiting his favorite fishing hole. We're sure his preference would be for you to honor him in the same manner. If you would prefer to share a memorial, please direct these towards the family. The family will direct funds to the Chickasaw County Conservation Foundation so that we can establish a gnarly old oak (just like him) in a place he so recently loved.

He is survived by his lovey Tina Rowe, and the targets of much of his humor--Hollie Morey (Mike), April Rowe Neal (James Neal), James Rowe, Jr., and Becky McCormick (Brian), as well as all of his "monsters" (many grandchildren who have special pet names bestowed by Crusty), and of course, his BFF, Wesson.